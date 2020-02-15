SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A highway construction worker was hurt along Interstate 285 early Saturday morning, according to fire-rescue authorities.

The incident happened near Peachtree-Dunwoody Road when the worker fell while working on the roadway, according to a Facebook post from the Sandy Springs Fire Department.

Fire and EMS crews from Fire Company 52 and Battalion 5, along with AMR, were able to reach the worker and stabilize his condition before removing him from the scene.

The worker was transported to a hospital in stable condition, according to the post.

