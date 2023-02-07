Outdoor grill causes home to go up in flames in DeKalb County

LITHONIA, Ga. — Crews are working a fire at a rural home in Lithonia Sunday morning, according to the DeKalb County Fire.
It all happened at the home located on 1280 Coffee Road just around 11:02 a.m.
Fire officials said that an outdoor grill likely caused the home to go up in flames. Authorities said the fire started outside the home then extended to the structure itself.
No one was hurt, according to officials.
Crews are also reporting that since the home is in a rural area, there is a reported lack of fire hydrants causing a "longer stretch" for the water hoses.
11Alive has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
