Fire breaks out inside Conyers recycling building, police say

"Don’t be alarmed by the large smoke cloud you may see coming from that area," the police department said.

CONYERS, Ga. — Plumes of smoke were seen coming from a recycling center after a fire broke out Friday, according to Conyers Police.

Authorities said the fire started inside the Pratt Recycling building in Conyers. Police said it's assisting Rockdale County Fire with the scene.

"Don’t be alarmed by the large smoke cloud you may see coming from that area," the police department wrote on its social media page.

11Alive has reached out to Rockdale County Fire for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.