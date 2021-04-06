x
Fire rips through businesses on Piedmont Rd.

It happened near the intersection with Cheshire Bridge Rd.

ATLANTA — A fire ripped through a handful of businesses in a small shopping plaza on Piedmont Rd. in Atlanta early Friday morning.

It happened across the street from where Piedmont meets Cheshire Bridge Rd., evidently starting after a car crashed into the businesses and burst into flames.

It wasn't clear how many businesses were affected, but photos from the scene taken by 11Alive's Joe Ripley appeared to show at least one or two were completely burned out.

Credit: Joe Ripley/WXIA
Maps indicate the stretch of businesses includes a chiropractor's office, a Supercuts, a tax and loan office and a Papa John's.

There was no word on injuries, with crews saying the driver of the car was gone when they arrived. The fire occurred early in the morning before any of the businesses were open. 

