Structure fire closes road in Roswell, fire officials say

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to the structure have yet to be determined.

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — A fire was extinguished in a Roswell neighborhood on Saturday, according to the Roswell Fire Department.

The department posted on their Twitter around 12:53 p.m. that they were called to a structure fire in a neighborhood near Woodstock Road and Elizabeth Cove. That call came in, and the firefighter said they

The department has urged the public to avoid the area while firefighters continue to work on the scene. Woodstock Road was completely blocked between Legacy Drive and Middleton Place while crews packed up equipment.

At 1:42 p.m., the department tweeted an update stating that the fire had been successfully extinguished and no injuries had been reported. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to the structure have yet to be determined.