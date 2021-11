Fire officials said no one was injured.

LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb County firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at a Lithonia home Monday evening.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the fire at the two-story home at the 1600-block of Smithson Court shortly after 5 p.m. You can see the flames coming from the roof of the home.

Fire officials said no one was injured. They have not said yet what started the fire.