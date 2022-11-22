After Mayor Dickens relocates last families, fire breaks out near Forest Cove Apartments

Mayor Andre Dickens announced last month that the last families of the apartments had moved into new residences.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire officials have confirmed that crews were battling a fire along Thomasville Boulevard near the recently vacated Forest Cove Apartments.

Crews responded to the area Tuesday evening. Fire officials have not confirmed how bad the damage is nor have they said how the fire started.

The 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where a huge billow of smoke could be seen in the area.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the city recently moved the last families out of the Forest Cove in a massive relocation effort October. Dickens and the city have plans to renovate the apartments and allow the families to move back in after construction is completed.

The property was plagued with issues as residents complained of having poor living conditions and a history of crime.