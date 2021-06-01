Fire rips through Stone Mountain apartments

Several families were forced to evacuate the three-story apartment building and many are displaced due to the damage.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A fire tore through an apartment complex in DeKalb County early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Spring Chase Apartments at 4949 Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain just after 4 a.m.

All of the occupants were able to evacuate and there were no injuries reported. A fire spokesman said if they hadn't been notified early, the blaze could have turned deadly. They credit a neighbor who was awake and notified residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, authorities said.