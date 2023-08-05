Fire at Stockbridge power substation causes blackout for thousands of residents

The fire happened Sunday evening. 10,000 customers were affected. Their power was restored around 11:45 p.m.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Georgia Power officials said a fire that broke out at one of their Stockbridge power substations caused a blackout for thousands of customers.

The fire happened Sunday evening on Rock Quarry Road. 10,000 customers were affected. Their power was restored around 11:45 p.m.

Once power crews arrived and shut the power off, Henry County Fire Rescue units quickly extinguished the fire shortly after.

A few hundred people were still left without power Sunday night.

Henry County Fire said that no one was hurt in the fire.

"Safety is our top priority, and we are currently working with local authorities to control and extinguish the fire while at the same time working to reroute power and restore service to customers as quickly as possible," the company said in a statement.

Officials said they do not know what caused the fire.

Georgia Power told any customers who were still without power to check the outage map for more updates.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.