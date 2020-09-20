Fire rips through southeast Atlanta church

11Alive crews on the scene witnessed smoke rising through a damaged roof and steeple.

ATLANTA — A fire at an Atlanta church was put out on Friday but left extensive damage.

The fire happened in the evening hours of Friday at the corner of McDonough Boulevard and Marion Street in the Benteen community of southeast Atlanta.

Neighbors said it was the Timothy Pure Holiness Church, though they were unsure if the church still held Sunday service. They said, however, that there was a food bank run at the location.

Officials haven't suggested how extensive the damage to the church was; though, 11Alive crews on the scene witnessed smoke rising through a damaged roof and steeple.