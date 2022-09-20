Fire causes heavy damage to popular Buckhead restaurant

Crews have blocked Piedmont and Roswell Roads, which run near the restaurant.

ATLANTA — Several Atlanta firefighters responded to the popular Tin Lizzy's Cantina in Buckhead just before 6 a.m. Tuesday where a fire caused heavy damage to the building.

An exterior wall of the building is completely charred as crews continue to douse it with water just before 8 a.m. Crews could also be seen on the roof of the building as smoke billowed just before sunrise.

A spokesperson for the fire department said the first unit arrived within five minutes and conducted an interior attack. They said no one was inside the building at the time of the fire and there are no injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area as Piedmont Road and Roswell Road, which run near the restaurant, are shut down.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

