One dead, multiple rescued after devastating house fire in Cobb County: Officials

Officials have not provided much information, but the fire is at home on Merry Oaks Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One woman has died after a house fire in Cobb County on Wednesday, according to fire crews.

They add that she was one of two adults who were rescued, along with a child, from the house.

The department said officials received a call around 5:30 a.m. regarding the fire and were sent out to a home on Merry Oak Road where five people lived.

When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy flames and smoke coming out of the front and left sides of the home. Officials originally said three people were inside, including a child. In addition, one adult and a child had escaped the home and were outside.

Given the intense flames at the front door, a ladder was used to enter windows through the front and back sides of the home.

Crews were able to get three people out, and they were taken to the hospital with smoke and fire injuries; the department said the adult who was outside was also taken for medical attention because they were hurt after escaping the fire.

Later in the day, Cobb County Fire officials mentioned that an elderly female, who was among those rescued, had died at the hospital.

Officials have not said how the fire started. The 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene, and several emergency vehicles could be seen.