Home engulfed in flames in Lawrenceville displaces 7 people: Photos

The six adults and one child who were affected by the destruction have received temporary aid from the American Red Cross.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Residents in Lawrenceville alerted authorities after witnessing an entire house engulfed in flames on Friday evening, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

At approximately 5:09 p.m., reports of a house fire came in. Emergency services quickly responded to Firecrest Lane SW and found a single-story residence with a basement fully consumed by flames. Officials said the fire had spread throughout most of the home, causing extensive damage.

According to the department, crews worked tirelessly, operating multiple handlines and an elevated stream from an aerial ladder to extinguish the flames. The fire was finally extinguished around 5:28 p.m., according to fire officials.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported at the scene. The people residing in the home were alerted by smoke alarms and evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Fire investigators concluded that the fire started on the left side of the home, specifically on the covered porch. However, the cause of the fire remains undetermined. The American Red Cross is temporarily assisting the six adults and one child displaced due to the damage.