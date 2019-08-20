DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Fire Rescue is recognizing the quick work of some of its own first responders - including one who carried a woman from a dangerous house fire - on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a house fire with people trapped inside off of Justin Lane around 1 p.m. They arrived to find three people had gotten themselves out of the home - but at least one person was still in danger.

Photos provided by DeKalb Fire Rescue show a firefighter carrying one woman from what appears to be a burning three-story home. Just to the left, flames and billowing black smoke or pouring out of windows on at least two floors of the home. Ultimately, two people were taken to the hospital and had suffered only "smoke-related" injuries.

Firefighter rescues woman from flames of home blaze Fire crews battle flames at a DeKalb home as another firefighter rescues a woman from the scene. Fire crews battle flames at a DeKalb home as another firefighter rescues a woman from the scene. Fire crews battle flames at a DeKalb home as another firefighter rescues a woman from the scene. Fire crews battle flames at a DeKalb home as another firefighter rescues a woman from the scene. Fire crews battle flames at a DeKalb home as another firefighter rescues a woman from the scene. Fire crews battle flames at a DeKalb home as another firefighter rescues a woman from the scene. Fire crews battle flames at a DeKalb home as another firefighter rescues a woman from the scene. Fire crews battle flames at a DeKalb home as another firefighter rescues a woman from the scene. Fire crews battle flames at a DeKalb home as another firefighter rescues a woman from the scene. Fire crews battle flames at a DeKalb home as another firefighter rescues a woman from the scene. Fire crews battle flames at a DeKalb home as another firefighter rescues a woman from the scene. Fire crews battle flames at a DeKalb home as another firefighter rescues a woman from the scene. Fire crews battle flames at a DeKalb home as another firefighter rescues a woman from the scene.

Fire officials haven't released what they believe was the cause of the fire or how badly the home was damaged. However, they commended the fire crews who responded for making sure this serious fire didn't also end up becoming tragic.

"Great job [everyone]," the post said. "Stay safe."

MORE HEADLINES

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona

4 dead in apparent triple murder-suicide near Stone Mountain

Georgia Southern's Shai Werts didn't have cocaine - it was bird poop

Dog who died is found pooping on Google Street View