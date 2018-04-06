CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- "It's moments like this, that I am reminded, this is why I do the job."

A picture of a firefighter holding a sleeping baby is a snapshot of what first responders love about their jobs.

The Chattanooga Fire Department posted a picture of Captain Chris Blazek holding a little girl who was a victim in a car crash. His engine responded to find a pregnant mother and three young children. In the post he wrote that the mother was hysterical and the "baby was screaming."

"So I took her out of her car seat and did a quick physical exam to make sure she was okay. She immediately laid her head on my shoulder," Captain Blazek wrote.

Once he realized that his crew had the scene under control, he "decided to sit and take a break with my new friend."

Blazek said she fell asleep in his arms as he waited for family members to arrive to the scene to gather the children.

He said moments like this are what he loves.

"It's moments like this, that I am reminded, this is why I do the job."

Since being posted to their Facebook page, it's been shared thousands of times with hundreds of people thanking him for his work and for taking the time to sit with her.

