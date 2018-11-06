Atlanta Fire Department crews are working on an active 3-story fire at the intersection of Auburn Avenue at Bell Street.

Fire officials said the blaze is reported on multiple floors. It started around 9:58 a.m. Pictures show a very smokey scene as fire crews work to put out the blaze.

While in the building, a firefighter fell through the second floor of the building to the first floor. He had to be assisted out of the building but what conscious and alert, according to Atlanta Fire PIO Cortez Staford.

Auburn Ave. fire

