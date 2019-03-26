DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A firefighter had to be taken to the hospital after the fire truck he was in hit a tree and crashed.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Deon Bentley said the crash happened in the 2800 block of Flat Shoals Road. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

RELATED: 1 person trapped inside overturned vehicle on I-85 North | All lanes blocked

According to Bentley, two firefighters were in the truck at the time of the accident, but only one of them had to be transported. Bentley said he was unsure of their conditions.

11Alive is working to gather more information on the crash, including what happened in the moments before.

MORE HEADLINES

Firefighter saves dog's life with CPR after fire

Elderly woman dead after Gainesville fire at condemned apartment building

Hogansville brush fire no longer 'burning out of control'

'It looked like a scene from hell': Neighbor describes arson fire that damaged 5 homes