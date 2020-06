The family inside the home was able to make it out safely with no injuries.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A brush fire quickly spread to a home off Burnside Drive near Stone Mountain on Monday morning injuring a DeKalb County firefighter.

Crews said the fire spread to the garage of the home and into the attic, as well as an adjacent structure.

The family inside the home was able to make it out safely with no injuries.

A firefighter, however, fell on some debris and is being treated for a broken leg at an area hospital.