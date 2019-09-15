ATLANTA — A two-story building in the 200 block of Auburn Avenue, NE, went up in flames on Sunday morning.

After Atlanta firefighters began to battle the blaze in the building adjacent to the Downtown Connnector, it quickly escalated into a two-alarm situation.

Fire crews were eventually forced to shift from an offensive strategy into a defensive one, withdrawing their firefighters from inside the building to begin fighting the blaze from outside.

Flames and dark smoke could be seen by passing traffic on Interstate 75/85.

There was no immediate word of injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

