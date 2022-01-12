The gas station is connected to a Denny's, and officials say the fire may have started in the kitchen.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a truck stop on the east side of town Thursday morning.

The fire began around 5:15 a.m. at the Flying J and Denny’s in the 1800 block of Foster Road, near I-10.

Officials say the fire started in the restaurant area of the center before it quickly spread to the attic.

The spreading fire resulted in crews having to switch to a defensive position quickly, which they held for over an hour.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

