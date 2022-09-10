Horses left in Mosquito Fire evacuation zone fed, given water to by firefighters

Firefighters say the horses are now safe from the fire and will continue to be checked on.

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Two horses left behind in the Mosquito Fire evacuation zone now have water and food after crews on the frontlines of the destructive fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties stopped to help the animals.

While assigned to the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, firefighters from the Rio Vista Fire Department said they came across two horses which they described as "family members."

The horses, which were found uninjured and safe, had been left behind by their owners in the evacuation zone. Firefighters quickly found hay to give to the horses and filled up their container of water.

In a Facebook post, the Rio Vista Fire Department said that the horses looked grateful for the help. Fire officials said that while a gate was open, the horses did not want to leave the area and the two will continue to be checked on.

As of Saturday, the Mosquito Fire has burned nearly 33,000 acres with 0% containment. Around 5,848 structures remained threatened as over 11,000 residents have been evacuated.

