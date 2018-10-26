ATLANTA -- Two Atlanta firefighters are recovering from minor injuries after being exposed to toxic fumes while responding to a MARTA facility.

Crews responded to a battery terminal facility near the intersection of DeKalb Avenue and Gordon Avenue in east Atlanta on reports of a fire. What firefighters didn't know upon arriving was that the fire had caused fumes to spread in the immediate area.

Fire crews are now on the scene "assessing the situation" according to Atlanta Fire Captain Cortez Stafford. He said the firefighters are expected to be OK.

© 2018 WXIA