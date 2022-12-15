x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

3 Riverdale firefighters injured after crash, 1 critical

Officials have not said what caused the crash.
Credit: wxia

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A Riverdale firefighter is in critical condition and two others are injured after their engine truck crashed Thursday morning, officials say. 

It happened near Fire Station 2 on Taylor Road just around 11:30 a.m.

The 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene where all of the trucks gear could be seen off the road. The truck appeared to be in a ditch next to some trees.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

Credit: wxia

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Gov. Kemp bans TikTok from state-issued devices citing cyber-security concerns

Before You Leave, Check This Out