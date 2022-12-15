3 Riverdale firefighters injured after crash, 1 critical

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A Riverdale firefighter is in critical condition and two others are injured after their engine truck crashed Thursday morning, officials say.

It happened near Fire Station 2 on Taylor Road just around 11:30 a.m.

The 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene where all of the trucks gear could be seen off the road. The truck appeared to be in a ditch next to some trees.

