Cobb County firefighters are being praised for rescuing six bunnies during an apartment fire Tuesday evening.

Fire officials said they received a call just before 6:30 p.m. to respond to an apartment complex on Terrell Mill Road in southeast Marietta.

In a tweet, Cobb County firefighters said Truck-19 arrived on the scene within 3 minutes of being dispatched.

Because of their prompt response, they were able to save additional homes from the fire, along with six little bunnies.

"Our crews don't just save dogs & cats," the tweet said.

In the photo, you see a firefighter holding one of the bunnies, giving the pet oxygen to breathe.

"Wonderful! Great job," one person said in the comments.

Crews said the cause of the fire was accidental.

MORE NEWS |