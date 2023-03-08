Atlanta firefighters respond to smoke reported coming from building at Georgia State

Firefighters said they determined the source of the smoke was coming from an elevator in GSU's Urban Life Building.

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters responded to Georgia State Wednesday night after smoke was reported coming from one of its buildings.

Atlanta Fire said crews were dispatched to 140 Decatur Street, which is the address of GSU's Urban Life Building. Firefighters said they determined the source of the smoke was coming from an elevator, which was seen on several floors of the building.

Crews were able to shut off the power. Atlanta Fire said there was no fire at the location.

