2 families displaced after fireworks lead to flames on Memorial Day

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two families were displaced on Memorial Day after fireworks led to house fires in the Snellville area.

According to the Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services, the first fire happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday on Westminster Drive. The blaze left the side of the home, second floor, and attic damaged.

The second fire happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Laurel Falls Drive the same night. The garage, a vehicle in the garage, and the attic were left damaged.

The discarding of used fireworks devices was to blame for sparking two separate house fires in the Snellville area on Memorial Day. Find out more at https://t.co/k6z6B4ec2D. pic.twitter.com/qMJ3fBHSHD — Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) June 1, 2021

Fire officials said both families were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.