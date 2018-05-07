DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. -- A fireworks-related blaze destroyed three neighboring Dawson County homes early Thursday morning.

Three families and 11 people were displaced, including a Forsyth County deputy and his family.

The first call came in around 12:15 am, and when firefighters arrived at the home on Burts Crossing Drive, they discovered two additional homes on fire about five minutes later.

Dawson County Fire Rescue Chief Danny Thompson said the fire started at the middle home of the three homes that burned down. Thompson said homeowner Mike Wolski was shooting off fireworks with his family, and afterward, he put the fireworks in a container and doused them with water.

But Thompson said a fire ignited nonetheless, a blaze that eventually consumed the three homes.

Wolski is a father of two children, a 13-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter.

Thompson said the fire has been ruled an accident, and no charges will be filed. No one was injured.

PHOTOS: Three homes destroyed by fire

