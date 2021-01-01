First babies of 2021 born at hospitals around metro Atlanta

So far, it looks like the first baby of 2021 in metro Atlanta was born at Piedmont Athens Hospital about 20 minutes into the new year.

ATLANTA — According to officials with Piedmont Healthcare, their first birth of 2021 was recorded not long after the final strains of "Auld Lang Syne" finished playing.

According to Sydney Devine from Piedmont Healthcare, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center recorded their first birth of the new year at 12:18 a.m.

Piedmont Fayette Hospital in Fayetteville welcomed their first new bundle of joy at 3:18 a.m.

Weighing in at 8 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring in at 19.5 inches long, Brooklyn Michelle Irvin was born to proud parents Jessica and Zachary Irvin of Jackson, Ga.

Meanwhile, Piedmont Henry Hospital recorded their first birth of 2021 about an hour and a half later, at 4:49 a.m., when Raylon Smith was welcomed to the world.

Baby Raylon weighed in at 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was born to his proud parents Elexis Buckner and Renarldo Smith.