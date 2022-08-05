First female pilot earns wings in Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division

Haley Jo Lucas was honored Thursday surrounded by her Command Staff, colleagues and family.

ATLANTA — The skies of Georgia will now be graced by the first female pilot in the history of the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division.

Haley Jo Lucas was honored Thursday as she received her wings next to her Command Staff, colleagues and family when she was pinned by Col. Christopher C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

"Today we celebrate another milestone with the Department of Public Safety," said Col. Wright. "We are proud to recognize the accomplishment of Trooper Haley Lucas on becoming the first female pilot in the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division. We hope Trooper Lucas’ accomplishment inspires other young women to pursue their dreams."

Lucas becomes one of 14 pilots within the GSP Aviation Division that possesses a fleet of 12 helicopters and six hangars across the state.

Lt. Colonel Stephanie L. Stallings, the first female Lt. Colonel in the history of the Department of Public Safety, accompanied Lucas as she was presented with her wings.

“I am extremely honored for TFC Lucas to be in the category of 'historic firsts.' She is leading the way for other young women to follow and is a valuable addition to the GSP Aviation Division,” said Lt. Col. Stallings.

The GSP Aviation Division serves as the State of Georgia’s aeronautical search and rescue unit and provides aerial support for all 159 Georgia counties.