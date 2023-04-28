First legal medical cannabis sells in Georgia

Dozens of people formed a line outside Trulieve in Marietta, set to buy low-THC cannabis products. Another dispensary was opened Friday in Macon.

MARIETTA, Ga. — In the race to make history in Georgia, after a years-long battle, Jim Wages said he felt like his family had won the lottery Friday.

Wages' daughter, Sydney, has had seizures since she was six-months-old. Her dad risked breaking the law to get her medical cannabis to treat her condition.

Now, with a state commission's decision to authorize the sale of medical cannabis in Georgia, Wages no longer has to cross state lines. Nearly 20 years after his daughter's seizures began, the Dallas father became the first patient to be able to buy it in-state.

"We fought alongside shoulder to shoulder," Wages said. "It's such a relief to know we can drive a few miles to pick up product instead of having to meet in a parking lot. It's not just about Sydney. It is for us, this is our child. But there are so many others like her. We fight for all of them."



Dozens of people formed a line outside Trulieve in Marietta, set to buy low-THC cannabis products. Some traveled from as far as Newnan and Northeast Georgia. Trulieve, also opened another dispensary in Macon Friday.

It comes after a state commission authorized the company, along with Botanical Sciences, to sell medical cannabis in Georgia to the nearly 30,000 Georgians with THC registry cards.



"I've waited my whole life for this moment," Trulieve shift supervisor Zach Easterwood said. "My grandfather was a cancer patient. He died because he didn't have access to this. So being able to be here and give someone else's grandfather relief is lifechanging."