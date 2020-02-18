ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Architects have served up the new look for the rebuilt Chick-fil-A near North Point Mall.

Atlanta Business Chronicle reported last October that plans called for the Chick-fil-A at 6085 North Point Parkway to be demolished and rebuilt to increase its efficiency and reduce the traffic impact to the area.

Now the city of Alpharetta has revealed the proposed new look for the restaurant, which is scheduled to be discussed by the city's design review board at its Feb. 21 meeting.

Renderings show a sleek new restaurant exterior surrounded by pedestrian walkways lined by trees and shrubs.

For more, visit the Atlanta Business Chronicle report.

Atlanta Business Chronicle

MORE CHICK-FIL-A |

Chick-fil-A testing removing original Chick-n-Strips, grilled cool wrap; adding new spicy items

With the press of a button, you can now get served at your seat at Chick-fil-A

Does Chick-fil-A have the slowest drive-thru? One study says so

Chick-fil-A makes good on No Antibiotics Ever pledge for all chicken served