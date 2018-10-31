ATLANTA – Tyler Perry shocked fans when he announced that he will no longer play his beloved Madea character.

Now he’s upping the anticipation with a newly-released trailer for “A Madea Family Funeral,” the final installment to his series following a gun-toting grandma.

“This is it,” Perry said. “I’m ready to kill that old [expletive]. I’m tired,” Perry joked. It was playing the infamous character that made him a household name with Perry producing and starring in more than thirteen plays, including “Woman Thou Art Loosed!” and “I Can Do Bad All By Myself”.

“One last tour in 2019, it’s a farewell tour, and the last movie. The last film is “Madea’s Funeral” that I shot two years ago.

So, we gonna say good-bye,” Perry told Bevy Smith. “I just don’t want to be her age playing her,” Perry explained.

Brown, Cora, and the original cast members of theater franchise will be appearing in the final shows.

PHOTOS | Tyler Perry through the years

Photo | Tyler Perry through the years

© 2018 WXIA