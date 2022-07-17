Police report the five people who were shot are in stable condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A shooting at a block party in Milledgeville sent five people to the hospital.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Leo Court and Nobles Court, according to a post from the Milledgeville Police Department.

There were reports of shots fired, and a large crowd was running away from the area when officers arrived on the scene. Multiple homes and vehicles were also hit by gunfire during the shooting.

Navicent Health Baldwin notified police that five victims with gunshot wounds had arrived by personal vehicle. Four female victims and one male victim are all in stable condition.

The investigation is active and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information can call 478-414-4090 and ask to speak to a detective or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.