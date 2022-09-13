Gov. Kemp orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Cobb County deputies

Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were ambushed while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta Thursday, according to authorities.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — For the next two days, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office will say farewell to two of their deputies who were killed in the line of duty. Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the days their families and friends will gather for their funerals.

"Last week, the @CobbSheriff's office, Cobb community, and state lost two brave men in the line of duty," Kemp tweeted. "Two wives lost loving husbands, and two children lost a proud father. As we continue to mourn with their families, I have ordered flags be flown at half-staff in their honor."

Koleski, 42, was a longtime deputy with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, joining the agency in 2007. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

His funeral will be held at NorthStar Church in Kennesaw on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at noon. Kemp ordered for flags at the State Capitol building and in Cobb County to be flown at half-staff on that day until sunset.

The same will be done on Thursday, Sept. 15, when Ervin's funeral takes place. It will be held at 2 pm. that day at West Ridge Church in Dallas, Ga.

Ervin, 38, had been with the sheriff's office since 2012.