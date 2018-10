ATLANTA - Firefighters worked to extinguish hot spots after a warehouse caught fire in Northwest Atlanta.

The warehouse, which is vacant, according to Sgt. Cortez Stafford with Atlanta Fire Rescue, is located at 455 Vine Street. The fire started around 10:00 Tuesday morning.

"Firefighters knocked it down pretty quickly. There were no reports of injuries," Stafford told 11Alive.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

