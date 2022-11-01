Fire destroys Cherokee County home as crews struggle with distant fire hydrants

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters needed to shuttle in water using multiple trucks due to the location of the nearest hydrant to a home engulfed in flames late Saturday.
Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services and Cherokee Sheriff's Office responded to the house on Fletcher Drive near Conns Creek Road on around 10:40 p.m.
Everyone was able to make it out of the home. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
