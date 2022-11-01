Fire destroys Cherokee County home as crews struggle with distant fire hydrants

Everyone was able to make it out of the home. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters needed to shuttle in water using multiple trucks due to the location of the nearest hydrant to a home engulfed in flames late Saturday.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services and Cherokee Sheriff's Office responded to the house on Fletcher Drive near Conns Creek Road on around 10:40 p.m.

Everyone was able to make it out of the home. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.