Flight attendants taken to hospital after woman sprays them with fire extinguisher: Atlanta Police

The woman is accused of spraying three flight attendants and officers with a fire extinguisher.

ATLANTA — A woman was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after flight attendants and police were sprayed with a fire extinguisher, sending three to a hospital, authorities said.

Atlanta Police said they were called by security officers at Hartsfield-Jackson to respond to the scene near gate D-9. In a video posted on social media, a woman appears to be carrying a fire extinguisher towards the gate.

The woman tries to enter a door at the gate, but is apparently stopped by flight attendants. The woman then sprays them with the fire extinguisher, flooding the waiting area filled with travelers.

Three flight attendants were taken to a hospital for “respiratory complaints” after being exposed to the chemicals from the extinguisher, according to APD. The woman also allegedly sprayed officers with the fire extinguisher.

Once in police custody, the woman “continued to behave erratically” as she spat at and kicked officers, they said. Once cleared by EMS, she was taken to Clayton County jail, according to the release.