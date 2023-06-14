x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Flint River splash pad temporarily closed for repairs

At this time, there is no word on when things will reopen.
Credit: Flint River Community Center

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — In a tough blow to kids looking to beat the heat this summer, the Flint River Community Center's splash pad is temporarily closed for repairs, according to a release.

The center notes that maintenance turned off the water and drained the lines to check for leaks. They also plan on taking a look at the drain lines to see if the tank holds water.

At this moment, a reopening date has not been determined, as crews are still determining the exact scope of the repairs needed.

To keep track of the reopening status, click here.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Atlanta news for Wednesday, June 14 | Families still dealing with SNAP delays

Before You Leave, Check This Out