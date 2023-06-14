Flint River splash pad temporarily closed for repairs

At this time, there is no word on when things will reopen.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — In a tough blow to kids looking to beat the heat this summer, the Flint River Community Center's splash pad is temporarily closed for repairs, according to a release.

The center notes that maintenance turned off the water and drained the lines to check for leaks. They also plan on taking a look at the drain lines to see if the tank holds water.

At this moment, a reopening date has not been determined, as crews are still determining the exact scope of the repairs needed.