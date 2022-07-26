Water bill program to help Atlanta residents with past due payments

The program, called F.L.O.A.T., was launched by the city's watershed management department.

ATLANTA — A program launching Thursday is meant to help residents in Atlanta catch up on their water bills, according to the city's watershed management department.

Customers who are accepted into the department's F.L.O.A.T. program are eligible for "account adjustments, interest-free payment plans, and one-time grants and credits" for their water bills, including a comprehensive assistance program for single-family residences with,

Account Balance Minimum of $300

Flexible Payment Plans from 6 to 24 months

Affordable down payments up to $300

The department said the program would also increase flexibility for seniors and fixed-income populations utilizing their Care and Conserve Program, Senior Citizen Discount Program and the federally funded Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

F.L.O.A.T. is meant for customers with financial challenges, to "address field service requests and correct billing errors." It is available from July 28 till October 20; get more information at their website or by calling them at 404-546-0311.

Use their scheduler to make an appointment online or visit their locations in Atlanta to get registered for the program.

Adams Park Library – Districts 10/11

Thursday, July 28 – Friday, July 29

Monday, August 8 – Thursday, August 11

Saturday, August 13

WorkSource Atlanta – District 1

Monday, August 1 – Friday, August 5

Northwest Library – District 9

Monday, August 15 – Friday, August 19

Northside Library – District 8

Monday, August 29 – Friday, September 24

Ponce de Leon Library – District 2

Monday, September 19 – Thursday, August 22

Saturday, August 24

Buckhead Library – Districts 6/7