Flood warning issued for parts of Fulton, Forsyth Counties

The warning has been issued for Big Creek near Alpharetta.

ATLANTA — A Flood Warning has been issued for Big Creek near Alpharetta on Sunday, following multiple days of rainy weather.

This is affecting conditions in Fulton and Forsyth Counties.

The warning will be in effect from Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. to late Monday morning, around 10 a.m.

Minor flooding of woodlands and fields is likely to begin along the creek between Cumming in

Forsyth County, to Alpharetta and Roswell in North Fulton County, according to the National Weather Service.

The organization adds that as "flooding starts to effect portions of The Big Creek Greenway near Alpharetta, some portions may become closed with around one foot of water, especially upstream and downstream from the gage on Kimball Bridge Road and near Rock Mill Park."