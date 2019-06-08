TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Twelve homes on the coast of Georgia will receive a federal grant of about $1.1 million to help alleviate the cost of elevating their homes.

News outlets report Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman and Rep. Buddy Carter announced Monday that residents were awarded a FEMA Hazard Mitigation grant.

Officials applied for the grant last year, shortly after flooding from Hurricane Irma damaged numerous properties. The funds will help homes in the Special Flood Hazard Area.

The total cost of raising the homes about 2 feet (0.6 meters) will be approximately $1.5 million. The grant covers about 75%, the state will cover 10% and homeowners will pay 15% plus any relocation fees while construction is ongoing.

Officials applied for a second grant to help 49 other homes. It hasn't been awarded yet.

