HELEN, Ga. -- After several hours of flooding overnight, officials in a Georgia town known for its Bavarian history say waters are starting to calm. But they also fear what could happen if they begin rising once more.

Helen city manager Jerry Elkins said the waters of the Chattahoochee River are only inches away from rising out of the banks as the town deals with what 4 to 5 hours of flooding have already brought their way.

Elkins said the intersection of Brucken Strasse and Edelweiss Strasse was blocked overnight and rising waters overtook the city's new Veteran's Park. At least one car was damaged and light flooding was also reported in the popular Troll Tavern which sits right along the river.

Water has also caused flooding of Cool River Tubing which typically offers floating trips down the river. However, they have also closed due to the flooding and won't open again for at least two days.

Elkins also stressed that no one tries to take to the river on their own - whether tubing or swimming - until the dangerous flood currents have subsided.

Even with the river returning into its banks in town, residents and 11Alive viewers have reported - and recorded - the rapids flowing violently downstream.

Debbie Pippen shared a video of white-water conditions near the Nora Mill Granary. 11Alive's Chris Holcomb said that more rain and runoff will keep draining into the river in the coming hours.

And that could be bad news for Helen and surrounding White County. The county's public safety director, David Murphy, said infrastructure damage from flooding and rainfall "will run in the millions."

So far, Carolina Springs and Bean Creek roads are reported as damaged and Sandy Flats Road is closed completely.

Georgia Highway 75 from Helen to Hiawassee, Georgia is also closed because of two spots along the highway that have washed away.

Elsewhere in the county waters have also washed away Top of Georgia Airstream Park which sits along Andrews Creek.

The good news, however, is a National Weather Service prediction that river levels will continue to drop heading into Thursday. The water peaked around 1 a.m. Wednesday at 6.44 feet - roughly half a foot past flood stage. Since then it has dropped to about 4 feet which puts it just inside "action" stage.

But both White and neighboring Towns counties remain under flood warnings until 7 p.m. The warning follows previous counts of 5 to 7 inches of rain with a projection of .5 to 1.5 inches more in the next 24 hours.

