FHP mourns the loss of 2 K-9s

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol announced the sad loss of two of their K-9s this week.
FHP K-9s, Remy and Joker "suffered irreversible medical issues this week and passed away unexpectedly," officials say.
K-9 Remy served Troop A which covers Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Holmes, Washington, Bay, Jackson, Calhoun, and Gulf counties in the Florida Panhandle.
K-9 Joker served Troop B which covers Columbia, Suwannee, Hamilton, Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Lafayette, and Marion counties along the I-75 corridor.
"Please keep their Troopers, their CIU units and especially their Handlers in your prayers as this will surely be an immeasurable loss for them all," FHP says. "Thank You and Good Boy to both Remy and Joker."
