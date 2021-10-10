Florida man arrested after high-speed chase through multiple Central Georgia counties

The chase started in Turner County and continued all the way up I-75 until the driver got off the interstate in Bibb and crashed

MACON, Ga. — An Orlando man was arrested in Macon Sunday afternoon after leading troopers on a chase through several counties.

According to Georgia State Patrol, it began when Turner County deputies tried to stop a Hyundai for speeding on I-75.

GSP says the driver didn’t stop and a chase began. Troopers from GSP’s Cordele post took over for the deputies once the chase hit Dooly County, and it continued north on I-75.

Troopers from the Perry post then assisted in the chase, which ended in a crash on Thompson Road after the driver existed on I-475 in Bibb County.

The driver, identified as Deontae Ceasar from Orlando, Florida, ran away from the crash and was arrested by troopers.

GSP says the chase went through Turner, Dooly, Crisp, Peach and Bibb counties.