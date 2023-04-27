Flowery branch man charged with over 1,000 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor: Hall Co. deputies

Initial reports indicated that the man had hundreds of images of child pornography saved to his electronic devices. Deputies seized 15 devices from his home.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County deputies arrested a Flowery Branch man after they said he was found with child pornography.

Police arrested him Wednesday on “1,211 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor,” according to a Facebook post from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Two weeks ago, an investigation was launched into the 40-year-old's online activities after law enforcement received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators were granted a warrant to search his home off Spring Lake Drive. Initial reports indicated that Rivers had hundreds of images of child pornography saved to several of his electronic devices.

The man is believed to have “committed the offenses” during eight months starting Sept. 1, 2022, up until the day of his arrest, the post said.

While at home, they seized 15 devices, many of which may contain child pornography. Deputies said he was arrested at the sheriff’s office following an interview.

After the search, the electronics were handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit for processing.

The sheriff’s office and the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force will continue investigating the case. Additional charges may be possible, the post said.