Flowery Branch man killed in motorcycle crash

CHESTNUT MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Flowery Branch man was killed during a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to the crash shortly before midnight on GA Highway 53 in the Chestnut Mountain area at Oliver Road.

The sheriff's office said James Chatham, 31, died at the scene of the accident.

Investigators said Chatham was attempting to pass cars on the road when his motorcycle hit a concrete median and then a road sign.