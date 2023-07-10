Teen fires pellet gun into interstate traffic, faces charges in Hall County

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — One Flowery Branch teen is learning tough lesson after firing off rounds with his pellet gun on the interstate Sunday.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place on I-985, injuring one woman and damaging several vehicles.
The 16-year-old suspect has been charged with:
- Aggravated assault
- Terroristic threats and acts
Additional charges are also pending as investigators say they continue to look into reports of at least nine other vehicles that were damaged.
The sheriff's office said the teen fired his pellet gun into northbound traffic just north of Friendship Road. They add the woman injured was hit in the back of the head and had non-life threatening injuries.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.