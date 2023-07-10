Teen fires pellet gun into interstate traffic, faces charges in Hall County

The sheriff's office said one woman was injured and several vehicles were damaged.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — One Flowery Branch teen is learning tough lesson after firing off rounds with his pellet gun on the interstate Sunday.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place on I-985, injuring one woman and damaging several vehicles.

The 16-year-old suspect has been charged with:

Aggravated assault

Terroristic threats and acts

Additional charges are also pending as investigators say they continue to look into reports of at least nine other vehicles that were damaged.

The sheriff's office said the teen fired his pellet gun into northbound traffic just north of Friendship Road. They add the woman injured was hit in the back of the head and had non-life threatening injuries.