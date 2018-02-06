FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Cantrell Road at Flowery Branch Creek has been washed out after a water main break early Friday morning

As a result, residents in Carriage Crossing, Waterstone Crossing, and Clarkstone Village were issued a boil water advisory. It was lifted Saturday morning.

RELATED: Boil water advisory issued for Flowery Branch

According to Mayor Mike Miller, 135 residents did not have water while the main was being repaired but all have it now.

Miller told 11Alive that the bridge that washed out is a cut through between Atlanta Hwy and Thurman Tanner Parkway. Because of that, he said no one is isolated or cut off from accessing their homes.

Repairs are still needed for the bridge.

Road washed out in Flowery Branch

© 2018 WXIA