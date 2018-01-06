FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Cantrell Road at Flowery Branch Creek has been washed out after a water main break early Friday morning. As a result, water pressure is low for some residents in Carriage Crossing, Waterstone Crossing, and Clarkstone Village and a boil water advisory has been issued.

It is expected to be lifted June 2.

According to Mayor Mike Miller, 135 residents did not have water while the main was being repaired but all have it now.

Miller told 11Alive that the bridge that washed out is a cut through between Atlanta Hwy and Thurman Tanner Parkway. Because of that, he said no one is isolated or cut off from accessing their homes.

Road washed out in Flowery Branch

