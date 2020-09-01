FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A Hall County man already facing several charges in connection with sexual exploitation of children now faces twice as many following a lengthy investigation.

On Oct. 17, 2019, a Flowery Branch man identified by investigators as 27-year-old Steven Joseph Robertson was arrested and charged on 26 counts of sexual exploitation of children. The arrest came after a cyber tip from the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after their own investigation.

During their search, investigators seized several electronic devices that Robertson allegedly used to gather at least 26 videos of "children engaged in sexually explicit conduct with adults" according to the sheriff's office. The initial investigation found he uploaded the videos between May and June of 2019.

Three months later, Robertson now faces 26 additional charges of sexual exploitation after new warrants were obtained by the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Robertson has remained in custody since his initial arrest but, on Monday, investigators completed forensic processing of some of his electronic devices. They found more videos of what authorities described as "child engaged in sexually explicit conduct."

The finds mean Robertson now faces 26 more charges of sexual exploitation, doubling his total charges from 26 before to 52 now.

